Ruud van Nistelrooy has returned to Manchester United to become an assistant to manager Erik ten Hag as part of a coaching reshuffle.

Van Nistelrooy enjoyed five prolific seasons as a striker at the club after joining in 2001.

The Dutchman scored 150 goals, putting him 11th on the club’s all-time list but left in controversial circumstances after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has been out of work since quitting as PSV Eindhoven manager just before the end of the 2022-23 season after he had won the Dutch Cup, with players unhappy with his coaching methods.

The 48-year-old is joined as assistant manager by Rene Hake, who has quit his role as Go Ahead Eagles boss.

The pair have signed contracts to 2026, a week after Ten Hag extended his own stay at United to the same point.

“I am delighted Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff,” said Ten Hag.

“Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

Ten Hag’s previous assistant Mitchell van der Gaag – who is keen to pursue managerial opportunities – has left United, as has forwards coach Benni McCarthy.

Steve McClaren remains as senior first-team coach, while former Scotland and United midfielder Darren Fletcher moves into a first-team coaching role, having previously been technical director, the position Jason Wilcox now fills.

It is part of the huge change that led to Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director last week, with Omar Berrada to be confirmed as chief executive this Saturday.

“Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that,” said Ashworth.

“It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”