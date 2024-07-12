Jonny Evans has extended his stay at Manchester United until the end of next season, penning a new one-year contract.

Having come through United’s academy and spent an initial nine-year spell in the Red Devils’ first team between 2006 and 2015, Evans returned as cover for Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof last year.

With all four of those players enduring injury-hit 2023-24 seasons, Evans played a far more prominent role than expected as United finished eighth in the Premier League.

The 36-year-old made 30 appearances across all competitions, including coming off the bench in May’s FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City.

Evans has now won every domestic trophy with United, having claimed three Premier League titles and two EFL Cups during his first stint with the club.

Speaking to the club’s website after penning his extension, Evans said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”