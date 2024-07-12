Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has announced his decision to contest December presidential elections as an independent candidate.

This decision was reached over delays in registering the movement as a political party; a setback he blamed on the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Bediako explained that, the New Force Movement had submitted all necessary forms and requirements to the Electoral Commission on September 12, 2023, aiming to establish the party as a national government for the betterment of the country.

According to the laid-down rules, a response should have been received within seven days.

However, he remarked that after multiple follow-ups and a seven-month wait, they received a provisional certificate in June 2024.

He elaborated that, obtaining the certificate was only the initial step, as the party still needed to undergo the gazetting process and be vetted by the Electoral Commission to receive an official license.

After eight months of holding on to the provisional certificate, Mr Bediako has decided that they could no longer risk further delays.

Thus, he announced that the New Force’s plan to proceed with him running as an independent candidate.

Nana Bediako said this decision would ensure they have sufficient time to campaign and market their platform effectively.

He reassured supporters that after the elections, the New Force would continue its efforts to register as an official political party.

Nana Bediako remains confident that, running as an independent candidate will not limit his chances of winning the presidential elections.