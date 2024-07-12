Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu and spokesperson on Energy for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Jinapor has said they have a robust plan to sustain the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He revealed that, a future NDC government will have a dedicated funding for free SHS.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned a future NDC government will collapse its flagship policy.

They said former President Mahama’s intention to review the policy amounts to cancellation – an allegation the NDC has vehemently denied.

But during his presentation on Adom TV’s inaugural Sectorial Debate on the energy sector, John Jinapor said Mr. Mahama is dedicated to maintaining the policy with adequate funding.

