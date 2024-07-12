The Minority in Parliament is threatening to disrupt parliamentary proceedings if the Majority’s attendance does not improve starting next week.

Since Parliament reconvened in July, attendance from the NPP MPs has been sparse, with hardly 30 members present, forcing the Minority to handle the bulk of government business.

This situation comes just days after NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

Addressing the House, Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim criticized the NPP MPs for prioritizing campaign activities with Dr Bawumia over their parliamentary duties.

Mr Ibrahim warned that if this continues, the Minority will also direct their members to focus on campaigning, potentially leaving Parliament inoperable.

