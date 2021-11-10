The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Andrew Asiama-Amoako, was forced to adjourn proceedings of the House over absenteeism of members.

Mr Asiama-Amoako, who is also the Fomena Member of Parliament, adjourned the proceedings to allow the House to constitute a quorum to be able to reconvene.

But after hours of break, members didn’t make the numbers for the business of the day to be restarted.

The obviously frustrated Speaker said he was embarrassed, adding despite several headcounts, members didn’t form a quorum, hence the adjournment in accordance with the standing orders.

The Speaker’s decision followed earlier calls by Minority Members of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa cautioned that as representatives of the people, they must strive to do what is right and not hide under gymnastics to circumvent what is right.

Former Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini, who some time ago raised concerns over the level of absenteeism attributed it to the way the House is managed, which he believes calls for reforms.

To Mr Fuseini, the current state of parliamentary duties enshrined in the constitution sees Parliament as a full-time job which interferes with other duties of its members at Committee levels.