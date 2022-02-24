Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region have alleged there are plans to impose Independent MP, Andrews Amoako Asiamah as their Parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

The aggrieved group says it will reject any such move, stating it contradicts the constitution of the party.

They argued Article 3(9)(1) indicates: “A member of the party, or who stands as an Independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party, or joins or declares his or her support for another political party, or for an Independent candidate, when the party has sponsored candidate in a general election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party.”

Addressing a press conference, the coordinator, Michael Ankapong, said they have noticed with great concern attempts by some elements within the party hierarchy at the national level to impose the MP on them.

According to them, they suspect the plans underway are the reason for the suspension of the party’s elections in the constituency.

Demanding among other things transparency in the operations of the constituency, they also want a written explanation from the National Executives regarding the suspension of the elections and clarity on the purported decision to impose Mr Asiamah as an unopposed candidate.

“Failure to furnish us with responses to the aforementioned will leave us with no option than to embark on a peaceful demonstration against the party throughout Fomena constituency in the coming weeks, to demand transparency and accountability and for the right thing to be done,” the group threatened.

Lawyer Asiamah was the NPP MP for Fomena from 7th January 2017 until his seat was declared vacant on or around 7th November 2020.

This was after his declaration and filing of nomination forms to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 election at a time when the party had duly elected a candidate.