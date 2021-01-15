The Leader of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Caucus in Parliament is questioning President Akufo-Addo if he can now work with the Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amaoko Asiamah.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, after getting Mr Asiamah sacked from the 7th Parliament he is surprised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is now making a U-turn to find solace in Mr Asiamah as both the major parties struggle to secure a majority in the 8th Parliament.

“I have always said that consistency is important in our political discourse, is Nana Addo Dankwa now willing to work with Independent MP?

“What is the position of the NPP General Secretary [John Boadu] now? So corporation and collaboration,” Haruna Iddrisu questions.

He stated that it is important the NPP resolve their differences with the Mr Asiamah if they are seeking to collaborate more with him in the future.

“I will therefore call on the NPP to reconcile their conflicting positions, on just one person today they found him a necessary ally and friend of a golden friend of one,” the Tamale South MP said.

Mr Asiamah was dismissed as a member of the ruling party following his decision to break away ahead of the 2020 general elections.

After deciding to contest during the election as an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo said he could not work with candidates after they break away from the party.

He stressed his work as President requires support and unflinching loyalty from the people he works with

In his opinion, owing to their break-away from the Party, independent candidates cannot fully commit themselves to the mandate of the party.

Mr Asiamah was subsequently dismissed from parliament by Speaker Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

After winning the Fomena seat again, the MP on January 13 officially wrote to the speaker of Parliament indicating his willingness and readiness to sit with the NPP in the House.

However, Mr Iddrisu said the letter by his college legislature does not add up to the NPP MPs numbers in Parliament to give them 138.

He explained that the moment the MP chooses to join the party he has to vacate his seat as an MP.