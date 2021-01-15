Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, January 15, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Friday, January 15, 2021 January 15, 2021 7:29 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Election Petition: Section of Ghanaians share expectations as process begins - Adom TV News(14-1-21) Agokansie - Adom TV News (14-1-21) Sehwi Akontombra assembly members rally for reappointment of DCE - Adom TV News (14-1-21) Some school children in Takoradi express their thoughts - Adom TV News (14-1-21) EX Gratia for Returning MPs - Adom TV News (14-1- 21) TEWU Strike: KNUST campus yet to feel pinch - Adom TV News (14-1-21) NDC: Fomena MPs association with NPP doesn't add up to their number - Adom TV News (14-1-21) Adom News monitor progress of work on Asikuma-Assin Fosu road - Adom TV News (14-1-19)