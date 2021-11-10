A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba, says the party’s petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is a test case.

According to him, Dr George Akuffo Dampare since his appointment has gained the admiration of many over the new direction of policing in Ghana.

However, the petition, which is the first from the opposition party since he assumed office, will confirm whether he is at post to serve the overall interest of Ghanaians or not.

“I will be shocked if the IGP does not do any work on the petition. We have a new Sherrif on the block who has assured us he will work and is doing it but Ghanaians and the NDC are watching what he will do with the petition. It shouldn’t be that Sosu is the only one he can arrest,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Amaliba, among other things, also stated the police in the coming days must update the party on the deaths and violence that marred the December 7 polls.

“We expect that the IGP updates us in a few days,” he said.

The NDC on Tuesday petitioned the IGP to investigate the alleged printing of one million extra ballot papers by Innolink Printing Press during the 2020 general election.

In the petition signed by General Secretary Asiedu Nketia, the party stated that the papers were printed illegally.

Thus, officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and Innolink found culpable, must be prosecuted.

ALSO READ:

Providing the details of their complaint, the party alleged that the ballot papers were discovered by their agents when they, alongside others, had returned to Innolink Printing press to supervise the reprinting of ballots for the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency.

Despite the destruction of the papers by the EC, the NDC believes that some of the excess ballots were sent to the Ashanti Region before the discovery by the party’s agents.

Play the audio above: