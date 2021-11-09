The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, George Akufo Dampare, to probe alleged electoral fraud during the 2020 polls.

The party is also demanding an update of investigation into the violence that characterised the polls.

One of the lawyers for the party, Victor Adawudu, told Joy News the party has made available credible evidence to assist the police in its probe.

