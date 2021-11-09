One person has died on the spot while two are in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Bewadze on the Winneba – Apam Highway.

The accident, that occurred around 5:00pm Tuesday evening, involved a Hyundai Sonata GN 287-17 and a tipper truck with registration number, GN 6412-19.



A witness, Bentum Emmanuel, told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei the Hyundai Sonata driver made a wrong overtaking and collided with the tipper truck, killing one.

All of them have been sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The accident resulted in a heavy gridlock on the stretch.

Below are some photos: