The coalition of private transport operators has declared a strike for drivers to begin on Thursday, November 11 at 3:00 pm.

The unit, comprising the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), ‘okada’ riders, Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, et al, said it had taken the decision due to the increment of fuel taxes.

This decision was made known to the public during a meeting held at the GPRTU headquarters in Accra.

They urged Ghanaians to prepare adequately, lest they may be found wanting.

‘”If somebody is here listening I am telling them they should get their food basket ready. They should prepare everything at home drivers are not going to move out. Be it trailer, be it Trotro, be it online, be it Tipa truck, be it Aboboyaa, even okada,” it said.

The coalition said the action is to force government to scrap taxes on fuel, after their three-day ultimatum.

The national Chairman of GPRTU, Nana Nimako Bresiamah, said they are awaiting a meeting with the government for discussions.

Also present at the meeting was the General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, who, with statistical data, bemoaned the upward movement of fuel prices.

He indicated that fuel price had been pegged at GHS 6.90 in the first week of November, after it sold at GHS 4.9 per litre in the beginning of the year.

This, he said, has gravely affected commercial transport operators and Ghanaians in the long run.