Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has warned all the perverts in her DMs to stop sending her photos of their penises.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

She can be described as one of the vocal celebrities in Nigeria.

The movie star has never shied away from controversial trending topics.

The mother of one, who was born in Kano, is originally from Kogi state.

Her sojourn to Nollywood started in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

ALSO READ: