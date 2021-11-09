Vice President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is calling on the government to institute a uniformed regulation that will help check student truancy and indiscipline in schools.

Jacob Anaba believes the current directive that prevents teachers from punishing students, especially in the second cycle schools, is a major cause of the recent indiscipline in schools.

He was contributing to the discussion on indiscipline in Ghanaian schools on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu Nsem’. The subject comes on the back of the recent stabbing to death of a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Anaba, a teacher at Techiman Senior High School, noted stakeholders in the educational sector should reach a consensus in reintroducing disciplinary measures in schools.

Mr Anaba, therefore, called for boldness by all stakeholders to ensure students are given deserving punishments when they go wrong.

