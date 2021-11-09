Bridal look books just got updated with a stunning visual of popular gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah, in a video circulating on social media, and tongues are wagging already.

The Pentecost Gya singer, in a video, is seen shining in a traditional bridal look as she rocks a colourful kente.

She was seen rocking the beautifully-patterned attire with a piece of red lace fabric embellished with rhinestones around her bust area.

The local gospel songstress could be seen ‘feeling herself’ in her new look as she whips her hair back and forth.



READ ALSO:

Massive reaction as Diana Asamoah storms stage with Patapaa to perform gospel song

Netizens and fans of the singer got gagged entirely by her look with some suggesting she might be tying the knot.

Others doubted she was the one in the video as she looked totally transformed in her flawless bridal make-up.