Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, has confessed his undying love for gospel musician and evangelist, Diana Asamoah.

The rapper has explained he had been crushing on Miss Asamoah since his days in Junior High School (JHS).

The rapper, born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, said he knew the musician long before her journey into stardom.

“When I was in JHS at Bethel, she was at CAC at Bantama so I used to see her often and since I grew up with both of us in the same industry I have loved her more,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM.

Ghanaian rapper Amerado

He also revealed that he has drawn so much inspiration from the gospel act despite being a secular musician and that has gone a long way to help him in his career.

Meanwhile, he added he wouldn’t mind collaborating with her on a song.