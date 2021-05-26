A 22-year-old man from Otoase Amanfro in the Ayensuano District has drowned in a dam at Ayibontey in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, Daniel Owusu, went out to swim in the dam with his colleagues at about 11:am when the incident occurred.

ASP Francis Kwadjo Nartey, the Police Commander in charge of Coaltar District, confirmed the news.

ALSO READ:

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while investigations continue.