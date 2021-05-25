Members of a yet-to-be-identified church have set tongues wagging on social media after photos of them in the same outfit popped up.

In the photos that have gone viral, the men, women as well as children in the church were clad in dull brownish-yellow skirts and shirts worn on baby blue short sleeves shirt.

They also had the church fisherman’s sandals and socks on to complement their outfits.

Some of the congregants, mainly children, were seated on the floor with the aged in their seats while others exhibited wild dance moves.

The photos have been welcomed with mixed reactions with many demanding to know the location.

Others also wanted to know what the special occasion was.