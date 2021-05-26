The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, acclaimed as the redefinition of luxury, has been officially launched onto the Ghanaian market by Silver Star Auto Limited, the leading premium and luxury dealer in Ghana.

The unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the Silver Star Tower at the Airport City, Accra, during the EMY Magazine Game Changers issue launch, was held last Friday at the Silver Star Auto Showroom at the Airport City in Accra.

Legendary sports personalities and Ghana’s national icons Azumah Nelson and Stephen Appiah launched the S-Class at a swanky ceremony with many prominent celebrities and dignitaries in attendance.

Asad Nazir, the CEO of Silver Star Auto, touted the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class as the ‘game changer’ for the Mercedes-Benz brand with its premium luxury appeal.

He was confident that the latest S-Class model is the ultimate vehicle for distinguished personalities, CEOs of companies, entrepreneurs, head of diplomatic institutions and other individuals who have excelled in their fields of endeavour and have persevered to be successful despite numerous challenges in life.

Mr Nazir thanked customers for their patronage and assured them of Silver Star Auto’s commitment to delivering the best vehicle propositions backed by reliable after-sales support service facilities in Accra, Tema and Kumasi for the new vehicles being introduced.

Mr. Rabie Agha, Sales Manager, Silver Star Auto confirmed that the new S-Class was made available to Silver Star Auto and its customers long before the S-Class’ availability in other parts of the world including the US market, giving Ghanaian customers a chance to purchase them first.

Exterior Design

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a masterstroke of design and function. It redefines modern-day luxury, highly emotive, self-assured and perfects the design vocabulary of sensual purity.

Its status-oriented front features an impressive radiator grill with an upright Mercedes star that combines with the prestigious design of the headlamps.

The Exterior design highlights its sensual purity with lovingly designed three-dimensional surfaces and character lines reduced to a minimum.

It’s perfectly proportioned with a short front overhang, elongated bonnet, impressive wheelbase, flowing C-pillar in the sculpted shoulder and long rear overhang.

The new S-Class features a short front overhang, a long wheelbase, and a balanced rear overhang. It’s a formula that continues to work well only now with more muscle.

It has contoured surfaces and an overall more sculpted look. The headlights sport a three-point daytime running light signature while seamless door handles are standard.

At the rear, two-section taillights and a chrome strip can be found at the upper edge of these lights. Other attractive exterior styling details include two visible exhaust pipes and more chrome on the lower side sills.

Interior Design

The Interior design reaffirms the premium luxury of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The multifunctional steering wheel in Nappa leather combines fine materials with innovative ease of operation.

Via the touch control panels, you operate the key vehicle functions without having to take your hands off the steering wheel.

The car comes with tailor-made seats in the rear. The outer seats are designed as luxury seats. Decidedly comfortable and fully electrically adjustable, the backrest can be reclined to an angle of 37 degrees.

Uniquely enjoy first-class entertainment via two fully integrated high-resolution 11.6-inch displays. Even in the rear, you enjoy the full MBUX experience with direct access to vehicle function.

S-Class Infotainment

The new S-Class comes equipped with the second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system.

It’s now found on the huge 12.8-inch touchscreen that’s accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s gauge cluster.

Impressively, up to five display screens in the cabin are available, including two rear screens and an MBUX tablet device. A Burmester 4D surround sound system is also available as an option.