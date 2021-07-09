Agona East Member of Parliament (MP), Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr, has been celebrated by gospel singers, Diana Asamoah and Kwaku Gyasi at a special event to mark her birthday.

The gospel duo won the hearts of many with their thrilling praise and worship sessions at the colourful party held in the lawmaker’s home at Agona Kwanyarko.

Others present included the Obi Nyanime hitmaker Patience Nyarko, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa and the Winneba Youth Choir.

The artistes thrilled the audience with live band performances to make the day memorable.

Madam Pokua Sawyerr was showered with gifts from friends, relatives, party supporters among other personalities, coupled with another plush celebration from colleague MPs.

Touched by the kind gesture, the MP, who is affectionately called ‘Obaatanpa,’ due to her positive impact on her constituents, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God, her husband, children, her family, chiefs, party executives and specifically to fans, who have supported her over the years.