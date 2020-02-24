The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency in the Central region, Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr, has supported some women in the Agona East Constituency with soft loans to boost their business activities in the constituency.

The women received amounts ranging from GH¢200.00 to GH¢ 500.00. The MP gave the loan facility to the women herself at a well-received durbar within the various towns and villages in the Agona East constituency.

Some of the communities that benefited from the Maame Pokuah Loans Scheme (MPLS) were Mankrong, Kurow, Kokoodo and Abamkrom.

According to her, her passion for assisting the women in the constituency was to help weed out poverty from the constituency, adding that women have the power to kick it out.

Hon. Sawyerr said in approving the loans consideration was given to women who were willing to work and aggressive to promote and expand their businesses to support their families.

She said she will soon come out with the establishment of entrepreneurs’ skilled centre to train entrepreneurs in the Agona East constituency on business and risk management.

Beneficiaries who spoke to tnpnewsonline.com were very happy for the kind gesture and expressed their gratitude to her and urged her to continuously offer help to women, especially in rural areas as they are the foundation of the local economy.

“Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr is God sent to the people of Agona East. She is loving, caring, generous and God-fearing. It’s for that reason we call her ‘Obaatanpa’,” one of the beneficiaries revealed.