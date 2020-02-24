Actress Yvonne Nelson has charged Ghanaians to stop voting for only two major political parties in Ghana.

In her latest tweets on social media, Ms Nelson said: “Ghana is ours! Not just for 1 to 3 families every four years. Let’s own it properly… wake up guys.”

The actress has been voicing out on societal and political issues and her latest tweets throw more light on politicians.

She embarked on a demonstration against former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration when ‘Dumsor’ was affecting businesses during the period.

She said: “Politicians and Promises – Citizens and Common sense – Family and Friends – Presidency and Business – Neo Colonialism and Ghana beyond aid.”

Ms Nelson urged Ghanaians to voice out opinions and not keep mute when they’re affected by issues.

“You have a say and a voice. Never think we don’t hear you! We just need more voices! We need more of YOU Flag of Ghana💪🏽 #youthofghana.”

