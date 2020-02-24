A concrete mixer, Felix Amadu, who got amputated whilst working on a project for Sulley Muntari has come out to cry for help.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, he explained that his concrete mixing machine chopped off his right hand one day at close of work when he was washing the machine.

Sulley Muntari

According to him, Mr Muntari’s site foreman gave him GH¢50,000.00 to cater for his medical bills and upkeep.

When asked what he used the money for, he explained that he bought a piece of land and a commercial vehicle for his upkeep, but the vehicle has broken down.

READ ALSO

Since he is not able to work anymore, he is going through very difficult times financially especially because of the fact that he is a family man.

He, thus, appealed to Mr Muntari to come to his aid.

Video below: