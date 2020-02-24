Nigerian music star, Davido has been given a once-in-a-lifetime VIP recognition by NBA team, Washington Wizards at a recent basketball game the team played over the weekend.

Aside from giving him a special recognition to welcome him to the game, the team also gave him a special shout-out on their Twitter page.

Davido re-posted the shout-out, revealing that he was excited about the recognition. He was featured on the Arena Screen while the commentator introduced him as singer, songwriter, and recording producer.

The home team further took the recognition to their social media page but most of their fans began to wonder who Davido really was.

Some Americans and fans of the Basketball team claimed they didn’t know Davido and were surprised to find out that the singer had over 15 million followers on his Instagram page.

Find out the fans’ reactions below: