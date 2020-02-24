Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah is described by many party followers at Akyem Oda as the ‘people’s choice’.

Parliamentary candidate hopeful, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has filed his nomination to contest the Akyem Oda constituency primary on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Chief Executive of The Community Hospitals Group on Tuesday submitted the forms at the constituency office of the governing party at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Described by many party followers in the area as the ‘people’s choice’, the businessman was accompanied by a large following of party delegates who virtually turned the process into a political funfair.

Mr Acquah picked the forms on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the company of his supporters and some party delegates. He faces the incumbent, William Agyapong Quaittoo, who has served two terms and is bidding for a third straight term.

The large entourage followed his convoy in a procession through the major streets of the Oda township amid cheers from traders and commercial drivers.

He told his followers to put in more efforts to achieve the target of securing the sole ticket and bring back hope to the people of Oda.

