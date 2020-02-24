Gomoa Sinbrofo, a farming community with a population estimated to be a little over 1,000 in Gomoa West in the Central region, is reported to have come under attack by land guards.

The attacks have led to the majority of the town folks fleeing their homes and seeking refuge in available bushes in the town for fear of their lives.

Some residents are said to have sustained cutlass wounds with others shot.

But, in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, District Police Commander for Apam, DSP Moses Osakulor, refuted the assertions by the residents that they have been attacked.

He said there was nothing that showed residents of the area where being attacked and that the residents were only being paranoid.

“The newly enstooled chief grew up in Accra, so when coming for his enstoolment, he came along with some people the residents are claiming to be land guards but are not. Residents in the town are running from the town saying the people from Accra are attacking them, but we go to the field and we don’t see anything troubling, no one is under attack here. There is nothing happening,” he said.

Some residents, who had the opportunity to listen-in on the interview, expressed anger at the District Police Commander and rained insults on him for claiming there were no attacks on residents and that they were only being paranoid.