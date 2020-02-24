A 42-year-old man only identified as Paul has had his lips chopped off by his friend Francis Darkoh over one cedi tot of Akpeteshie [dry gin] at Assin Obrayeoko near Assin Awisem in the Assin Central District of the Central region.

The suspect[Francis] reportedly requested the victim to give him GHC 1.00 to buy akpeteshi, but the latter refused.

Report indicates that this then resulted in a heated argument and eventually turned into a brawl.

In the ensuing confrontations, Francis bit off the lower lip of Mr. Paul.

He was sent to Twifu Praso government hospital where he’s receiving treatment.