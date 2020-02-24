Frank Dallas, a veteran Nollywood actor and production manager, has passed on.

He was said to have passed away in his hotel room in Umuahia, capital of Abia state, on Wednesday, where he was attending a summit.

Monalisa Chinda Coker, a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, who doubles as the national PRO of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), broke the sad news in a press statement on Thursday.

“With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past national PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu,” AGN wrote on its official Instagram page.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.

“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days. State chapter chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday.

“Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family.”

Having kick-started his career as far back as the 90s, Dallas has featured in series of Nollywood thrillers including ‘Black Maria’, ‘Agony Of A Mother’, ‘A Night To Remember,’ among others.

