A Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan was left in shock following their unexpected elimination from the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The defending champions were crashed out of the competition at the Round of 64 by Asokwa Deportivo, a Division One League side on Sunday.

Richard Arthur scored for the Porcupine Warriors but Godfred Abban and Ransford Owusu Frimpong propelled Deportivo to a win.

READ ALSO

Following the defeat, the Kotoko fan, who was painted in all white and red was left stranded and speechless.