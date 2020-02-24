Classrooms of the various basic schools at Gomoa Sinbrofo in the Central region are reported to have been locked by land guards in the area.

Residents of Gomoa Sinbrofo are said to have come under attacks by some land guards over a chieftaincy protest.

The attacks have caused residents to seek refuge in bushes in the town.

Some children, speaking to Adom News, said they were afraid to go back to school as their teachers following the attacks, have fled the town and abandoned school.

“We will not allow our wards go to school until calm is restored to the town,” some parents said.

Meanwhile, District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, Bismarck Nkum and the District Police Commander DSP Moses Osakulor, have appealed to residents seeking refuge in bushes to return to the town with assurance that there is maximum security.

At the time of the filing this report, three residents of Gomoa Sinbrofo were said to have been shot with others sustaining serious cutlass wounds.