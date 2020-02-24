Nii Noi Nortey, a young business executive and former member of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) students wing, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) has vowed to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central in the upcoming primary whom he describes as a “father”.

The former aspiring youngest vice chairman in then Tema West constituency has filed his nomination forms to contest the NPP primary in the upcoming 2020 parliamentary elections.

According to the businessman, who is a graduate of the University of Ghana, he has better alternatives and ideas to solve the many challenges confronting young people in the area.

Nii Noi Nortey

The LLM-UK holder described himself as a young man ready for the business.

Mr Nortey, who is the Apex Petroleum Chief Executive Officer, said his vast knowledge in the party puts him ahead of all others.

He said has been “a party man since infancy having worked with the former Majority Leader, lawyer Abraham Osei Aidoo and former MP, Naa Torshie and even with the current MP, Kofi Brako.“

He mentioned job creation, social intervention, youth development and education as some of his priorities for the people.

The young executive said he knows the dynamics of the game and that even as youthful as he is he owns companies and employs young men in the constituency.

Some of his sympathisers called on the constituents, especially the delegates to give him victory by voting massively for him.

“I’m a unifier, game changer and well connected to influence decisions and make here a better place for all,” he appealed to the delegates.