UK-based Ghanaian musician, K Dee, who said he would choose Sarkodie over America’s Rick Ross has finally releases visuals of his new song, Feel Good.

The Afrobeats-highlife-fused song has a tempo that is enough to cause anyone to put on their dancing shoes.

The Afro Mafia Entertainment signed act has, in a video, talked about how he feels good around the love of his life.

From cruising in luxury cars to riding on horses, K Dee sought to cement his brand through the most-anticipated song.

READ ALSO

Meanwhile in an earlier interview, the budding musician, born as Dennis Okang, said it has always been a dream for him to work with fellow Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Watch his latest video below: