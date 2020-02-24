A photo of a man sleeping on a wheelbarrow in Nigeria has gone viral and social media has been reacting to it.

The man, looking tired, decided to sleep on his wheelbarrow in a market square.

Passersby, who often ply the route, weren’t looking too surprised as it seemed like a norm to them.

“Life indeed is a great struggle,” one social media user commented under the post.

Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa noted for engaging in brisk business and this photo won the heart of many who go through hard times to make ends meet.

Check out the photo below: