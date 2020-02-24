A former government appointee in the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Mr Ben Dotsei Malor has disclosed an unfortunate incident that befell him on Sunday evening on the Legon road.

The former government appointee said he was threatened at gun point by a man who claimed to be with the Counter-Terrorism Unit at the Atomic Junction roundabout.

The incident, disclosed by the former Head of Communications at the Presidency on his Facebook page was sighted by Adomonline.com.

Narrating what happened, Mr Dotsei Malor explained that on his way to take copies of the late Komla Dumor biography from Professor Dumor, a highly-agitated-power-drunk officer ordered him to pull-over for making a call while driving.

Mr Malor who denied making a call said he was only using Google map to aid him locate Professor Dumor’s residence.

Mr Dotsei Malor said though he had forgiven the officer who who pulled the gun on me, as he apologised, he will take the matter up.

“The police officer who appeared on my right hand side started screaming and puffing at me for using the phone and aggressively yanked my door open,” he said.

“Looking at how he was behaving, I tried parking so as to reason with him but, he claimed I was planning to abscond and so pulled out a gun from his holster and aimed it at me and was ready to shoot. I was totally threatened,” Mr Malor added.

Below is his Facebook post:

I’M STILL IN SHOCK: I came from the Legon side into the Atomic Roundabout heading to Prof Dumor to collect some copies of Komla’s books to send to Ketasco. The Atomic Junction was crawling, with very little movement. I was inching forward with Google maps. I wasn’t making or receiving a call.

A highly agitated power-drunk man on a motorbike appeared on my right hand side and started screaming at me for using the phone. I tried to reason with him but he pulled his bike in front of my non-moving car and did some theatrics to place the bike across the car. No injuries. No damage. He got off, came to my window, aggressively yanked the door open, screaming, huffing, puffing , and totally threatening. You can imagine the traffic.

When I tried to move my car and park forward so as not to block the entire roundabout, he claimed I was about to abscond and so pulled out a gun from his holster and cocked it. Frightening but somehow I stayed at my wheel.

A young man – a personnel – came to my passenger window like an angel and assured me he had seen all that had happened because he was in a taxi right behind me. I asked him to come into my passenger side. We followed the aggrieved bike rider (who claimed to be with Counter-Terrorism Unit) to Legon Police station. He was aggressive, yelling, and intimidating.

When the witness who got in the car with me told the truth of the story at the police station, this agitated police man turned on him and held the waist of his clothes, pushing to beat him, but the gentleman stayed calm. He was almost beaten – for stating the truth … in the presence of the policewoman on duty. I felt so sad and sorry for this Good Samaritan. IS THIS WHAT MY DEAR NATION HAS TURNED INTO?

NOW, it has become a situation of WHOM YOU KNOW. I made a few calls under tension and duress. I tried to record what was happening but the police lady got infuriated. Eventually, my “brother” the big law lecturer came to the Legon Police Station and everybody started deferring to him. “PROF. PROF. PROF …I”m one of your students …. blah blah blah”. On his recognition and high reputation alone I was asked to go. At which point the errant gun-totting crazyman came begging, with a promise that it won’t happen again. One police man asked me to accept the aggressor’s handshake and forgive him. I told the police I can forgive, as a Christian, BUT WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED TO ME SHOULD NOT HAPPEN TO ANY OF MY GHANAIAN SISTERS, BROTHERS, OR CHILDREN. IT WAS JUST PLAIN WRONG. THE MAN BEHAVED AS IF HE WAS POSSESSED OR HIGH ON SOMETHING – EVEN POWER.

STILL FEELING UN-NERVED BY IT ALL.