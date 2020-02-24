Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has revealed that he fell in love at the age of 21.

According to him, he is still married to the woman he fell in love with.

Speaking on how he met his wife on Joy Prime’s morning show, the astute politician said the wife is someone he had known for a very long time as both come from the same hometown.

To him, knowing each other very well explains why their marriage has been stable despite the challenges because of the work they do.

“I fell in love at the age of 21 years and I’m still married to her. Luckily for me I didn’t marry someone I didn’t know. We all come from the same town. Our marriage has been very stable despite the challenges because we knew each other so well and we knew our parents and siblings so well and we have been in this marriage for 22 years and still counting,” he said.