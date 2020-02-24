A pastor, identified as Owusu Kwaakye, is in a banter with one Okomfo Sakumba, a fetish priest who allegedly leaked his nude photos for failing to pay for alleged spiritual services rendered to him.

The pastor has rubbished claims the fetish priest rendered spiritual services to him.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the pastor allegedly visited Sakumba’s shrine at Duayaw Nkwanta near Berekum in a bid to enhance his spiritual growth but their relationship turned sour when he failed to stick to his part of the bargain.

Public Relations Officer of Okomfo Sakumba claimed that the pastor was supposed to pay with a car, house, a cow and cash of GH¢ 50,000.00 in exchange for supernatural powers and progress in his ministry.

After failing to fulfill his part of the said bargain the fetish priest allegedly threatened to deal with him bitterly, a situation that led the pastor seeking Police protection which led to the arrest of the fetish priest.

Angered by the situation, Okomfo Sakumba allegedly released conversations of their transaction and the pastor’s nude pictures to the public.

The pastor, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness, rubbished the allegations made by the fetish priest.

He said the so-called pictures were photo-shopped to tarnish his hard won reputation.