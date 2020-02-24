The 1999 old students of Accra Academy have handed over a renovated staff common room at a ceremony in the school located at Kaneshie, Accra.

The refurbishment at a cost of GHS 55,000 was in fulfillment of a promise by the year group following an appeal from the management of the school.

The amount covered four air conditioners, 55 and 43 inch television sets, a refrigerator, rewiring of the entire room, the entire makeover of furniture, painting, as well as tiling and provision of blind curtains.

The handing over of the project was the climax of activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the group since graduating from the school.

The refurbished staff common room presented by the 1999 old students of Accra Academy

During the handing over ceremony which had the leadership of the current students in attendance, the president of the group, Mr Yao Anani Kuwornu, eulogized the teachers for their efforts in shaping their minds and preparing them for the world of work.

“As a climax to our 20th anniversary celebration we are delighted to be able to give back by refurbishing the staff common room.

The 1999 old students of Accra Academy handing over the refurbished staff common room

“We know that this is your next home away from your respective homes so we considered the need to contribute our widow’s mite to your comfort. We hope that by providing a modern and useful place of rest, you have the soundness of mind to continue to impact our little brothers”, he submitted.

On his part, Headmaster Reverend William Foli Garr called on other past students to emulate the example of the 1999 year group.

Executives of the 1999 old students of Accra Academy handing over the refurbished staff common room

He however charged the current students to take good care of logistical support that are provided by the old students, urging them to do away with behaviors that tend to destroy school facilities which widens the infrastructure needs of the school.