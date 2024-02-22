The Free SHS Secretariat has expressed shock and displeasure over the recent disconnection of electricity supply to Accra Academy.

The Deputy National Coordinator at the Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, revealed to Adom News that they were taken aback by the action.

She explained the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) usually submits bills to them for processing and payment, after which the appropriate schools are credited accordingly.

Nana Afrah further disclosed that the Secretariat had already paid GH₵5 million to ECG, making the disconnection even more unexpected.

She assured the public that lessons have been learned from this incident and measures will be put in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The disconnection which plunged Accra Academy into total darkness on Monday has raised concerns about the impact on students’ education and the smooth running of the school.

The Free SHS Secretariat remains committed to ensuring that such disruptions do not happen again, as they continue to support the education sector in Ghana.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by educational institutions in the country and the need for effective communication and coordination between stakeholders to prevent such issues.

The Free SHS Secretariat’s pledge to address the situation is a positive step towards ensuring that students receive the education they deserve without unnecessary interruptions.

