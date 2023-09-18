The Deputy National Coordinator for the Free SHS Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, has discussed the remarkable progress of the STEMNNOVATION learning programme, which was launched on July 3, 2023.

The Stemnnovation program has rapidly gained momentum, largely due to its innovative approach.

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah highlighted the impact of this initiative on young minds.

“We have given the themes to the children, and because of the urban gardening element that was introduced, we decided to give them three months to develop their projects” she stated.

As the September 24 submission deadline approaches, students are diligently working on their projects.

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah explained the timeline, saying, “After September 24th, from October 25th to 29th, we will hand over the projects to a team of judges for a thorough evaluation.”

This rigorous assessment process ensures that the best ideas and innovations rise to the top.

The grand finale of STEMNNOVATION 2023 will take place at the University of Ghana (Legon), where participants will showcase their projects.

This event promises to be a culmination of creativity, knowledge, and teamwork.

About 259 schools have already registered for STEMNNOVATION 2023.

Nana Afrah in an interview on Adom News noted that, while this number is impressive, the final count of projects submitted may vary, as some students may need more time to complete their work.

Additionally, the program offers flexibility, allowing participants to register for multiple projects under various themes, including urban gardening, clean water, and efficient use of electricity.

STEMNNOVATION 2023 is not only fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) among students but also encouraging them to think critically, innovate, and develop solutions for real-world challenges.

