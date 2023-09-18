The National Identification Authority (NIA) has strongly refuted allegations of bias in its registration process, particularly targeting New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongholds.

The Executive Director, Prof Ken Attafuah, insists the Ghana Card registration exercise is impartial and devoid of any political agenda.

He added that the allegations are just cheap political talk.

“It’s surprising, I think that it is one of those base political statements. There is absolutely no evidential basis for that. But even beyond that, there is no reason for that – it doesn’t make sense. This is cheap political talk,” he said.

He was responding to questions posed by listeners on JoyNews’ The Probe who suspected he was superintending registration in NPP strongholds.

He explained that, the project is underpinned by a revenue module therefore “you want to make sure that every Ghanaian registers, gets the card and makes use of it.”

The NIA, on Monday, September 4, 2023, began Phase II of the Ghana Card registration exercise.

A statement issued on September 3, stated that the registration process is open to all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above and the services are free for first-time applicants at any of the NIA’s 276 District Offices across the country.

This free registration service is also available at NIA Regional Offices in Accra, Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Dambai, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Wa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the free service for first-time applicants will NOT be available in the following NIA Regional Offices which currently operate as Premium Registration Centers: Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Sefwi-Wiawso, Takoradi, Tamale and Techiman,” the statement added

NIA indicated that replacement and update services at the non-premium centres will attract a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

According to NIA, the Phase I which was expected to last for 10 days [from 28th August to 8th September 2023] was cut short due to an unexpectedly low turnout, which led to the start of the Phase II registration.

“The decision to apportion ten (10) days for Phase I was based on the figures provided by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, estimating 250,000 – 260,000 Public Sector Workers on GoG Payroll to participate in the Phase I. Unfortunately, only 87 of the targeted beneficiaries presented themselves for registration.”

“Thus Phase II of the registration exercise will begin tomorrow, Monday, 4th September 2023. This is to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the use of public resources, and to ensure that other members of the public are able to access NIA’s services,” portions of statement indicated.

Meanwhile, NIA has resumed the Household and Institutional Registration services for households of five or more Ghanaians, and institutions of 50 or more Ghanaians at a cost of GH¢150 per applicant for the Household and GH¢100 per applicant for the institutional registration.