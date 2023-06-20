The Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, says amidst the myriad of challenges he is faced with, the education sector is undergoing transformation.

According to him, the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana has helped in raising quality human resource needed for national development.

“We really need engineers in this country that is why we have rolled out a one-year engineering course at the University of Mines, Tarkwa, Kumasi Technical University, and Pentecost University,” he noted.

The Minister believes students with STEM backgrounds are critical in impacting the globe.

“When you get to America, most recognized engineering companies are owned and managed by Indians because of their massive educational contribution to engineering,” he told the host of Nhyira Fm’ Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah.

Dr Adutwum also addressed the challenge of inadequate infrastructure and provision of technological equipment such as computers.

He indicated ongoing educational projects, including the Juabeng and Adansi Apagya Community Schools, are fully furnished with modern computer, biology and chemistry laboratories among other facilities.

Addressing the issue of some schools not accessing complete syllabus, exercise books and text books, the minister stated that all public schools have received the teaching and learning materials.

“Every school has got complete syllabus and books sent to them. Just that with some places, the children exceed the number of books that were sent there,” he said.

He pledged his commitment to supporting students within his constituency who decide to take engineering at the tertiary level.

“I have personally funded 120 engineering and medicine students in Bosomtwe with my own pocket money and I say this with all pride,” said Dr Adutwum.