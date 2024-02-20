The Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT) has strongly criticised the Ministry of Education over the disconnection of electricity supply to Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS).

The President of CCT, King Ali Awudu, who describes the government’s inaction as shameful has called for urgent measures to address the situation.

The Kaneshie-based SHS was on Monday night plunged into total darkness after it was disconnected from the power grid over GH₵480k owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

But Mr Awudu who has expressed his dismay with the development says it highlights the numerous challenges faced by SHSs.

In an interview with Adom News, he emphasised that if the government finds the reality of funding free SHS too high, it should allow parents to support in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply in schools.

The CCT President stressed that the current situation is causing significant hardship for schools and called on the government to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

He urged the Ministry of Education to prioritise the payment of electricity bills for SHS to avoid further disruptions to teaching and learning activities.

The CCT’s strong stance reflects the growing concern among educators and stakeholders about the impact of electricity disconnections on education in Ghana.

The government is under pressure to address the issue promptly to ensure that schools can function effectively and provide quality education to students.

Meanwhile, Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah says power has been restored to Accra Academy.

Dr. Nkansah explained that the Free SHS Secretariat, which is responsible for paying the electricity bills for all 704 secondary schools in Ghana, has been working with ECG and has paid all bills.

