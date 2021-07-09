Founder of Faithway International Chapel, Pastor Selina Baidoo, the daughter of anti-corruption crusader, Paul Collins (PC) Appiah Ofori, has spoken highly of how her dad instilled discipline at home.

According to her, she holds her father, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, in high esteem as his disciplinarian nature is not just for public show-offs.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s M’ashyese3 show, Pastor Baidoo said there have been countless times that her father cautioned them against shady deals and getting caught up in corrupt activities.

PC Appiah Ofori, Former Asikuma Odoben Brakwa MP’s daughter

“PC Appiah Ofori [my father] is naturally a disciplinarian who also takes everything he does seriously and for his work against corruption, it is not something he does just for fame or on the outside but acts the same way towards his children at home and he is like a boyfriend to me,” she explained.

She said the act by her father has earned him her admiration over the years, adding that she is proud of him because he is fighting a good course.

When asked why she did not follow her father’s career path, she said: “Politics and the kind of work my father is doing is not my calling. It is that of another and though we love him for that, none of his children are on that path.”