Award-winning local gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has been spotted in a new video performing a song with Patapaa Amisty known in real life as Justice Amoah.

In a new video going viral and sighted on the official page of the Tetelesta hitmaker, the two musicians brought down heaven as they perform a popular Ma Twen Awurade Anim local gospel song.

The two were part of artistes billed to perform at an event at Agona Swedru over the weekend.

They were seen enjoying themselves on stage with the song as they dance together while entertaining the crowd that had gathered at the event.

Patapaa was seen dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and complemented it with the same colour of trousers as he dances and backs Evangelist Asamoah.

READ ALSO:

The Pentecost Sore Ndwom singer also wore an African print-inspired dress as she dances and works magic with her powerful vocals.

After sharing the video on her Facebook page, Evangelist Asamoah captioned it:

“The heavens are rejoicing. When we all come together and rejoice the name of the LORD. Together we stand, Divided we fall. Thank you my brother Patapaa Gh. Event: Birthday Celebration of Hon Maame Konadu Location: Agona Swedro.”