Patapaa’s German wife, Liha Miller, did not allow her pregnancy to come in the way of her birthday celebration which happened Monday, June 14.

She was celebrated by some friends at an undisclosed park, and she could not keep calm when her husband’s hit track One Corner dominated the airwaves.

She hastily moved to the centre of the park to unleash some dance moves, before serving the onlookers with a hard twerk.

She said she had to create attention to support her favourite song off her husband’s tracklist.

In appreciation for her love and support, Patapaa eulogised her on social media, describing her as a precious gift.

“Happy Birthday To My Amazing Wife @official_liha_miller. Your life is such a precious gift to me. I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you. May your day be filled with all the happiness, joy, and love your heart can possibly hold! I can’t believe I get to spend every day loving you. You are an incredible woman. I am one lucky man,” he wrote.

Video below: