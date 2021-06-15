Ghana will from Tuesday, June 15 to Saturday, June 19, 2021, host the 59th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The summit, among other things, would deliberate on pertinent issues threatening the peace and stability of the West African sub-region and find solutions to them.

“In line with the practice of ECOWAS, the Sessions this week will deliberate on important regional matters germane to our community, including recent political and security developments that have threatened the peace and stability in our region,” she said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, announced this at a press conference.

“The sessions being held this week follow the 29th Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee, whose outcomes will inform the work of the Council of Ministers.

“The Administration and Finance Committee is made up of Experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance of ECOWAS Member States, who met at the Alisa Hotel from 8th to 12th June, 2021,” she added.

Meanwhile, 15 Heads of State in West Africa will be in attendance except for Mali who was suspended, following the coup by the Malian military led by Colonel Assimi Goïta.

Other dignitaries expected include the ECOWAS President and Vice, Commissioners and supporting staff and former Nigeria President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is the ECOWAS Special Envoy, mediating the Mali political crisis.