Co-Chairman of the Prophetic and Apostolic Council, Archbishop Salifu Amoako, is pained at the sudden demise of Prophet T.B. Joshua.

According to him, the death of the late Founder and Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations is a big blow to Christianity.

Archbishop Amoako touted the late Prophet Joshua as one of the most powerful, humble and compassionate pastors the world and the continent of Africa have ever seen.

Prophet Salifu Amoako, Founder Alive Chapel International

“What made TB Joshua an outstanding man of God was the grace and anointing upon him. He was different in a million. The man TB Joshua had the strength and grace of 10,000 pastors combined and when you look at where he started from and where he was able to get to, not all men of God are able to reach that level,” he said.

He expressed shock at the posture of pastors in Nigeria who, he claimed, have failed to honour the legacy of their late colleague.

“Christians are sometimes hypocrites. The impact TB Joshua had was more than most Nigerian pastors and pastors from other African countries. If you see how he touched lives and helped the needy it is not an easy thing to do,” he stated.

Archbishop Amoako maintained that prophet Joshua was a great man of God who won more souls for Christ.

“When I hear people saying he was from the devil I ask myself who determines? TB Joshua had been preaching Christ and talking about repentance throughout his lifetime. So which devil would allow you to use his power to win souls for God? They told Jesus that he was using evil spirit and he said no, Satan cannot cast out Satan,” he added.

Prophet Joshua died at the age of 57, just a few days to his 58th birthday.