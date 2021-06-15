Blood oozing out of his manhood due to an infection and there is no one to help. This is the agony of a young man serving prison sentence in Ghana.

But for the intervention of award-winning journalist, Seth Kwame Boateng, the young man would have lost his life.

His story is similar to other inmates, many of who are battling skin diseases, due to congestion at the prisons across Ghana.

Though incarcerated, their rights to healthcare must be guaranteed.

But inadequate funds have made the Ghana Prison Service incapable to fulfill that fundamental human right.

Seth Kwame Boateng, who worked on two Hotline documentaries dubbed Left to Rot and Locked and Forgotten, shared stories of shock, pain and sheer neglect of possibly innocent people spending productive hours behind bars on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Tuesday.

Watch attached video