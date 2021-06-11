Patapaa Amisty, the musician who rose to fame with his One Corner song, has disclosed why he wouldn’t let his German wife, Liha Miller Amoah, deliver their baby in Ghana.

According to him, she wouldnt allow her to even bring the child to Ghana until he or she has attained the age of 5 years.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, the “Akwaaba” musician cited the intermittent power outages being experienced across the country as one of the reasons he asked his wife to stay in Germany.

He added that he would want his child to be conversant with the German lifestyle before Ghana.

Watch the video below: